The Ed Palmero Big Band: The Adventures of Zodd Rundgren

In the past, Ed Palmero has done excursions into boomer songbooks. This time, he delves into the wild experimental sounds of Frank Zappa and Todd Rundgren, weaving the sounds and songs together like an off Broadway production. You get big band fanfares on Zappa’s “Peaches En Regalia”and Rundgren’s “Breathless” while rocking and energetic vocals by Bruce McDaniel on “Yer Fast.” Pop sounds for the airwaves sound enjoyable for “Zoot Allures.” Bob Quaranta’s bluesy piano is a highlight on “Broken Down and Busted” and rich during “Absolutely Free” with some peppy baritone sax bopping along on a Latin “Influenza.” Apart from an off-color “Hidden Track” the mood is upbeat and mischievously swinging.

www.cunieformrecords.com