MODERN POST BOP SMALL GROUPS…Arnan Raz: Chains of Stories, Harley Card: The Greatest Invention

Tenor saxist Arnan Raz brings together a lithe team of Eyal Hai/as, Daniel Meron/p, Tamir Shmerling/b and Dani Danor/dr for a collection of lyrical originals. Both Raz and Hai have vintage Old School warm tones, and they meld like a French sauce together for the sleek “Chains of Stories” and the lightly swinging “Soul Talk” Meron is reflective on “Ending” and trickles with Shmerling for a bed of rose pedals as the soft saxes land on “Our Story” and with Danor’s steady pulse create a seductive groove for the swaying “We Used to Fly.” Cirrus clouds of swing.

Canadian guitarist Harley Card brings together David French/ts, Matt Newton/p, Jon Maharaj/b and Ehtan Ardelli/dr for a collection of sublime originals. The mood is post modern with his tensile tone mixing well with French’s tenor on mid tempo pieces like “The Greatest Invention” and the pulsating “Highlights.” Hints of John Fahey spaciousness are heard on the reflective “The Shadows of Shea Pines” and Card is not adverse to guitar effects and pedals as he teams with Newton’s bass on the moody “Ben’s Sanctuary” and Newton’s piano on the dreamy “Canoe Lake.” Sounds akin to French Impressionism are abundant, most noteworthy on “A Distant Bell.” Water Lilies in jazz tones.

