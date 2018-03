MODERN PIANO TRIOS…Danny Fox Trio: The Great Nostalgist, Mark Wade Trio: Moving Day

Today’s piano trios have a feel quite different from the hard bop sounds originated by Bud Powell and perfected by Oscar Peterson. Influenced by Brad Mehldau, the threesomes focus more on interplay and nuance, as exemplified by this latest collection.

Pianist Danny Fox joins together Chris van Voorst van Beest/b and Max Goldman/dr for ten pastoral originals. The emphasis is on soft introspection, as shown with a gentle touch on “Theme for Gloomy Bear” and the reflective dance with the bassist on “Cookie Puss Prize.” Fox’s touch hints at classicism during “Preamble” and creates murky waters with dark hues on “Adult Joe,” while the team is suave on “Emotional Baggage” and shows its ability to flex some muscles as Goldman creates a subtle groove on “Old Wash World.” Pastel colors.

Bassist Mark Wade teams with Tim Harrison/p and Scott Neuman/dr, using his instrument as a pulsating lead for this collection of originals and covers. The strings snap on the lithe title track, bop with delight on a swinging and creative take of “Another Night in Tunisia” and dance with Neuman’s cymbals on “Autumn Leaves.” Harrison is reflective on the rubato and meditative “Midnight in the Cathedral” and the team gels with optimism during “In the Fading Rays of Sunlight” with each song reflective a holistic approach to interpretation and delivery. Creative currents.

www.dannyfoxmusic.com

www.markwademusicny.com