Dave Young/Terry Promane Octet: Volume 2

Dave Young and Terry Promane share the arrangements as they play bass and trombone, respectively and lead a swinging team of Kevin Turcotte/tp-fh, Vern Dorge/as, Mike Murley/ts, Perry White/bs, Dave Restivo/p and Terry Clarke/dr through a creative mix of standards and originals. The tenorist’s boppy “Can’t You See” is in the tradition, while Whit’s bari snaps o a trippy “Jeannine.” The sections get bluesy n the sublime and longing “Duke Ellington’s Sound of Love” while the team gets peppy on standards “I Can’t Give You Anything But Love” and “Bebop.” The focus here is on concise solos, rich textures and accessible grooves, and it works well.

www.modicamusic.com