Wayne Escoffery: Vortex

Best known for his seminal work with Tom Harrell, tenor saxist Wayne Escoffery displays excellent leadership skills on his own album, leading a quartet of David Kikoski/p, Ugonna Okegwo/b and Ralph Peterson Jr/dr and guests through 9 strong originals.

Escoffrey has a classic vintage strong tone, well imbibed from the Sonny Rollins school, and it fits him well. He produces a rich rubato on the Coltranesque”Judgement” and shows how to lay back on a bluesy “In His Eyes” with Jeremy Pelt guesting on trumpet, while flexing his biceps on “Baku,” Kikosi and company percolate with Jaquelene Acevaedo’s percussion on “Tears For Carolyn” and the team with Pelt deliver a warm ballad on Tom Harrell’s soft “February.” If you want some protein in your music diet, chomp on this one!

