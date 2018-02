StefanoTravaglini: Ellipse

Italian pianist Stefano Travaglini delivers an impressive solo performance on this mix of originals and jazz standards. His touch is warm, confident and with a dash of thoughtful introspection as he uses space as a sound on patient pieces such as “The Importance of Fishing” and “Looking Back.” His interpretation of “Monk’s Mood” is filled with sepia toned nuance, never feeling rushed or overly polished, whereas “Softly As In a Morning Sunrise” has the pianist coaxing Mediterranean drama out of the melody. A dash of light through a stained glass window is caught on “Presences” and “Goodbye, For Now (Meditation)” allowing, like all good Italian cooks, to let the basic ingredients do the work, and not feel obliged to add too much seasoning.

