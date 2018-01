Alma Micic: That  Old Feeling

Vocalist Alma Micic has a girl-next-door sound and deliver, more Betty than Veronica in the Archie Comics of jazz. She teams up with a deftly swinging team of Rale Micic/g, Corcoran holt/b, Johnathan Blake/dr and Tom Beckham/vib for a mix of standards and a pair of surprising Eastern European melodies.

Of the latter, Micic delivers a folksy and classy “Solnishko” as well as luminous teaming with Rale Micic’s guitar on “Ne Zaboravi Me.” On the domestic side, she’s relaxed and hip as the team breezes on “That Old Feeling,” and Micic sounds flutelike as she floats over the vibes during “Moonglow.” Her voice gets husky for a deeply intimate “Estate” while coy and clear for the bouncing “Honeysuckle Rose.” Alluring and disarmingly delightful.

