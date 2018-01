Joel Levine: The Whistleblower

The recorder is not one of the most used instruments in jazz, and for good reason. There’s very little dynamics to it, and the fingering has no margin of error. Nevertheless, Joel Levine not only tackles the instrument, but he brings it into submission on this clever album that covers a wide swath of sounds and styles in the jazz vein.

He teams p with a mix and match team, anchored by drummer/producer Lenny White, while keyboards supplid by Anthony Wonsey and Michael Wooten add textures and pulses. Joel delivers a Headhunter-ish take of “The Black Angel” and goes bluesy on the modal “Love.” There’s an intimate “Joels’ Lament” and frisky “Kopernikusgasse” with moods bouncing around. Some rich CTI soul funk is presnt on”Big Boski” and vocals by Evelyn Simpson add to the hip hop mood of “Peace Go With You Brighter” as well as an ethereal read of George handel’s “Come Unto Him” whereas Chevy Chevis brings rich soul to Steve Wonder’s “All I Do Is Think About You.” All throughout, Levine is clear, linear and able to be flexible enough to make the music groove. Impressive, and not as a novelty.

www.joellevinejazz.com