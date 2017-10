POST MODERN…Oscar Feldman: Gol, Steve Sandberg Quartet: Alaya, Isamu McGregor: Resonance

Three albums reflecting the world of post bop sounds

Oscar Feldman plays alto and soprano sax with an assertive team of Antonio Sanchez/dr, John Benitez/b, Leo Genovese/p-key and Guillermo/voc-key. He shows his bop charms on soprano on the snappy “Is That So” while sensuously undulates on the bolero “Murmullo.” His alto is a bit brash and sharp on an outside-in take of “I Let A Song Go Out of My Heart” and sears through Sanchez’s cymbals on the celebrative “Viva Belgrano.” Some rich vocals by Klein on the tender “La Cancio Que Falta” rounds out this flexible session that mixes sparks and light.

Pianist Steve Sandberg teams up with an energetic band featuring violinist Zach Brock, bassist Michael O’Brien and drummer Maruricio Zottarelli for some dramatic moods. Brock’s violin is gypsy energized on the 5/4 “Janos” and yearns with pathos during the melodic “Eusebio.” Zottarelli’s cymbuals nudge the tam along on the dramlike “Weeping Bear” while the leader prances on “Mazur” and creates volcanic moments on the dark “Iboga” while the closing “Black Ivory” reveals the dark assertiveness of the group. Melody and a dash of mayhem.

Isamu McGregor plays piano and keyboards with a core team of Evan Marien/b and Gene Coye/dr, while guests Bennie Maupin/bcl, Seamus/ts and Deen Anbar/g deliver cameos. The trio flows with a gentility on the post bop “The Dreamer,” with this and other pieces filled with musical sidebars and rabbit trails. The team gets pastoral on “Halfway There” while mixing delicacy and energy on “The Tao of Flying.” Blakes tenor canters on “Relentless,” Maupin broods and gurgles while the rhythm ripples on “The Drifter” and Anbar pulsates over Coye’s rapid fire on “Thor vs James Brown.” Creative and cohesive.

www.zohomusic.com

www.stevsandbergmusic.com

www.isamumcgregor.com