CAN YA DIG IT?  Isaac Hayes: The Spirit of Memphis 1962-1976

Most people associate Isaac Hayes only with the Shaft theme, and for most of us, that would be enough to make us happy for the rest of their lives. This 4 cd+ collection gives the full dimension of the Black Moses’ impact on music. As the liner notes say, he was a writer, producer, musician and artist almost embodying the spirit and attitude of black America in the wide lapel 70s.

The first disc includes the songs from legendary STAX Records that he either produced or composed. Betcha didn’t know Hayes penned soul hits like “Hold On! I’m A Comin’,” “Soul Man” or “I Thank You” by Sam & Dave, as well as Carla Thomas “B-A-B-Y” for starters. The second cd collects the singles that he did for Volt and Enterprise Records, including the iconic “Shaft” theme as well as the crooner’s delight “Never Can Say Goodbye.” The third disc features tunes that he covered, some becoming big hits such as “Walk On By” and “Never Gonna Give You Up” along with some songs that he recorded at the Operation PUSH Black Expo in Chicago, 1972. Only Hayes could include “Stormy Monday” and “I Just Wanna Make Love to You” with “His Eye Is On The Sparrow.” Right On!

The final disc has a collection of “Jam Masters,” custom made for your next party. 33 minutes of Do Your Thing” as well as almost 19 of “Groove-A-Thon” are gloriously funky and grooving. A 7” vinyl single is included, as well as a wonderful 56 page book that includes wonderfully dated pictures, as well as interviews with STAX stars Deanie Parker and Jim Stewart as well as notes by STAX historian Robert Gordon and a few notes by Sam Moore.

If you’re really a soul man, you’ll want this one, and if you’re not singing along with Hayes after one listen, something is wrong!

