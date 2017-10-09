AMERICANA FROM ROUNDER…Chris Hillman:  Bidin’ My Time, The Jerry Douglas Band: What If, Gregg Allman: Southern Blood

Traditional American sounds from the Cumberland Gap are delivered by Rounder Records, with each album here showing something about the musical prism from which we imbibe and learn.

Chris Hillman was one of the founders of what was then called “country rock,” pioneering both vocal harmonies and guitar sounds with The Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers and Souther-Hillman-Furay. Here, he delivers a charming album (produced by Tom Petty) that reflects a man at peace with himself, God and the world as he affirms the tender mercies of like such as faith, family, friends and fidelity. Along with support by Roger McGuinn, David Crosby, Herb Pederson, John Jorgenson and a host of bluegrassers, he returns to his Byrd calls with a rich read of “Bells Of Rhymney” while dashes of guitar chords show hints of the same band on the upbeat rocker “Here She Comes Again” and the relaxed “She Don’t Care About Time.” Homespun stories about life and people you meet at the local hardware store are delivered on the homespun title track, “Different Rivers” “New Old John Robertson” and “Restless” while innocence and tender love is returned to during a take of The Everly Brothers’ “Walk Right Back.” With an overriding theme of Godliness with contentment being great gain, these songs are both imeless and eternal.

While you may not associate the dobro or the lap steel with jazz, Jerry Douglas shows that it can swing harder than 75% of so called jazzers. He’s teamed with Daniel Kimbro/b, Doug Belote/dr, Christian Sedelmyer/vi, Mike Seal/g, Jamel Mitchell/sax and Vance Thompson/tp on a hard hitting bopper that has Douglas, Mitchell and Thompson sounding like its 52nd St in New York on the frenetic “CaveBop” and the blues-burning “Unfolding.” Douglas gets Hendrixy in groove and attitude with Mitchell’s frantic tenor sax on a riveting read of “Hey Joe” and the band gets swampy on “2:19.” As far as emotions go, Douglas makes the strings cry like Roy Orbison on a bel canto “The Last Wild Moor” while getting down home on “Hot Country 84.5” Fun on the frets!

The late Southern Blues Rocker Gregg Allman gives his last Will and Testament on this heartfelt album. His voice sounds as weathered as Walter Brennan’s chaps, while the delivery is world weary throughout. The cd/dvd has him with Steve Potts/dr, Ronald Johnson/b, Scott Sharrard/g, Peter Levin/key, Marc Quinones/perc and a 3 piece horn section, as well as guest appearances by the lies of Jackosn, Buddy Miller and The McCrary Sisters. The songs cover reflections of the Southern life and sound, ranging from a swampy and defiant “I Love The Life I Live” to lost and lonely “Once I Was” and “My Only True Friend.” The team gets dark on the New Orleans-grooved “Blind Bats and Swamp Rats” while still able to deliver a tender ballad as on “Out of Left Field. “ American sweat and blisters.

