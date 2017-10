Buddy Guy, Robben Ford, Joe Satriani, etc: A Tribute to Les Paul

A concert tribute from Universal Studios Hollywood is presented to arguably the man that gave rock and blues its true instrument. Lester Williams Pulspus, better known as Les Paul, is saluted on this concert by the likes of Neal Schon, Robben Ford, Steve Lukather, Buddy Guy, Edgar Winter, Slash, Joe Satriani and Edgar Winter.

Along with some rare footage of Paul himself being interviewed, the 93 minute film has interviews with the aforementioned musicians telling how the iconic Les Paul guitar was the weaning instrument for many of today’s artists. Slash himself admits that he didn’t even know there WAS a Les Paul when he first started playing the signature 6 string. Performances include Perry and Buddy Guy (ironically playing a Fender) on “Going Down” and “Hoochie Coochi Man” while Satriani and Lukater team up for “Little Wing” and ”House Full of Bullets.” Edgar Winter sings “Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo” to Shephard’s and Lukather’s riffs, and Robben Ford has the strings cry on ”Lovin’ Cup.” If you don’t own one, this concert will make you want to buy one.

www.lespaulfoundation.com