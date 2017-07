RICH VOICES…Mari Nobre’s Jazz Band: Live and Alive, Kathleen Potton: Nero

Lovely ways to deliver a song… Lovely ways to deliver a song…

Italian vocalist Mari Nobre delves into standards and sleek bossa on this album recorded at UCLA in 2016. Backed by Leo Nobre/b, Justo Almario/ts-fl, Angelo Metz/g, Sandro Feliciano/dr and Daniel Szabo/p, she uses her supple yet strong voice to give muscle to samba classics such as Corcovado,” “Chega de Saudade” and “Retrato Em Branco E Preto” with Almario’s rich flute adding fluffy clouds and his tenor mixing in added pathos. She creates a cabaret mood on “ Fasinating Rhythm” and a luminous “When I Fall In Love” and gets into a deep blue mood with bassist Nobre on “Whisper Not.” Most impressive is her rendition of “Frenesi,” returning it to the Latin Lover that it was intended to be. Impressive delivery.

Kathleen Potton delivers sounds familiar to the indie/folk tradition.With a team of Alan Hampton/b-g, Frank Locrasto/key, Bill Campbell/dr and Ben Eunson/g, she delivers reflective and thoughtful piece, sometimes with charming voice multi-tracking, as on the thoughtful “Airport” and troubadour-like “Monauk.” There is a tenderness to the gentle mandolin as she reassures on “Simple Wishes” and even gives a flowery read to Joni Mitchell’s “Chelsea Morning” while getting cozy on the folksy “Games.” Unpretentious and gracious.