Paul Tynan & Aaron Lington Bicoastal Collective: Chapter Five

Paul Tynan and Aaron Lington equally divide up the writing chores while the former plays trumpet and the latter baritone sax on this exciting big band album. The Lington tunes include an elliptical post bop “Two Views” with punchy horn sections and a fiery bass trombone delivery by Josh Brown, while moody shadows features some rich baritone sax and clever soloing by guitarist Noel Johnson, and his “’Sup” has a fun and funky backbeat.

With Tynan’s pen, Dave Lown’s tenor sighs on the melancholy “Charting Stars” whereas there are sonic panoramas on the dramatic “Little Wheels” and the team bops with the best on the hard swinging “More Than Just a Single Road” with Lington blowing bubbles of delight. All of the songs use creative ideas with the brass and reed sections, and as in the case of Lington’s fifteen minute “Four Taiwanese Folk Melodies” they are used as segues to each idea. Very alluring.

