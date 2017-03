Sandy Cressman: Entre Amigos

Vocalist Sandy Cressman takes you on a Brazilian tour of sounds in both English and Portuguese on this charming and lithe session. She mixes and matches her warm and nasal intonations with a rotating team of David Matthews/key, Phil Thompson/dr, David Belove/b Ian Faquini/g and various guests.

She’s able to change moods in a single song, going from a slow intro to a staccato’d delivery on the peppy “Here In Your Arms” while riding the liquid groove on the soft “Ela E.” She has a percussive feel to her incantations on the lively “Como Eu Quero Cantar” and can get slinky with the percussion on “Menina Vai.” Most of the moods are folksy and cheerful sambas, taking the Jobim feel to the next step on “Eu Mais Voce” and the fluffy “Eu Vou.” Lots to love on this sublime beauty.

