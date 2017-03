FREE AND LOOSE…Satoko Fujii Orchestra Tokyo: Peace, Curtis Bahn & Thomas Ciufo: Sonic Constructions, Allison Philips: Trio

Boundaries are stretched and crossed on these three recent releases.

Satoko Fujii steps in front of the bandstand to lead a 16 member band through four elaborate explorations. Featuring Christian Pruvost/tp, Sachi Hayasaka/ss and Peter Orins/dr, the band stretches out for over 30 minutes on “2014 with crashing brass, crying saxes and climactic orchestra segments. “Jasper” has Hayasaka’s soprano sigh over the orchestral peaks and valleys while the title track features shrieking saxes over dominant drums before the album closes with the most expressive of solos over a moving horn section. A real white knuckler!

Curtis Bahn plays sitar and a mix of electronics while Thomas Ciufo adds electric guitar, prepared piano, flutes and percussion to three lengthy mood pieces of various ambience. The 22 minute “Sonic Constructions features synthetic drapery , sitars and drawn out reflective moments. Added flutes and piccolo by Jane Rigler make “Ujjai” float with breezy wind sounds, while Steve Gorn’s bamboo flutes and clarinet stretch out for a 38 minute “Lajawab” that creates meditative sounds similar to the background of a Bruce Lee movie. Perfect for an evening chair and cup of tea.

Trumpeter Allison Philips has a warm tone and uses it for left of center harmonics and intriguing melodies on this intuitive trio ep with Alessandro/b and Robin Van Rhun/dr. Van Rhijn and Fongaro get most aggressive on the pulsing “Line” which has Philips sublimely floating over the agitation, while she years over the throbbing bass on the soft toned “Saginaw Michigan” and the reflective “Wheel” which uses space to optimum effect. An impressive foray.

www.librarecords.com

www.pfmentum.com

www.allisonphilips.com