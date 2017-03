AH! ELLINGTONIA!!! Duke Ellington & His Orchestra: The Treasury Shows Vol. 23, The Intimate Piano Session

No matter how much music you have from Duke Ellington, it’s just never enough. These two latest editions from Storyville Records demonstrate why.

It’s sad but true; Volume 23 of The Treasury Shows means that there are only two more 2 cd sets to come from the Radio Broadcasts from the WWII era Ellington Band. Say it ain’t so!

Each Volume has had its unique treasures, and this one is no exception. The first five songs have Duke Ellington from 1946 doing captivating solo performances of “ Mood Indigo,” “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore” and ”Sophisticated Lady” while Oscar Pettiford brings his bass for a duet on “Solitude.” The band produces some obscure gems like “The Suburbanite” and “Solid Old Man” while swinging like there’s no tomorrow on Buck Clayton’s “Hollywood Hangover.” The second disc includes a three song tribute to WC Handy” as the team sears through “Beale Street Blues” and “ Memphis Blues” while sounding quite nimble on “Jumpin’ Punkins” and you can never go wrong with Johnny Hodges’s solo on the eternally evocative “ Warm Valley.” Another log in the Ellington fire!

The Intimate Piano Sessions is a rare chance to hear Ellington at his soloing best. The first 16 tunes feature him in a New York Studio from 1972. His touch is charming n “Le Sucrier Velours” and dreamy during “Lotus Blossom” while he gets lost in meditation on “Melancholia” and progressive on “New World A-Comin’.” Deep toned vocalist Tony Watkins sings in both English and Hebrew for a startlingly moving read of “Come Sunday,” and Anita Moore floats on “I Didn’t Know About You.” In addition, there are four tunes from a 1969 Rotterdam concert, with Ellington leading a quartet with Wild Bill Davis/org, Victor Gaskin/b and Rufus Jones/dm for cozy yet swinging reads of “Satin Doll” and “Just Squeeze.” This is rare Ellingtonia to be treasured!

Storyville Records

www.storyville-records.com