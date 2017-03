THE CHOPIN OF JAZZ… The Bill Evans Trio: On A Monday Evening

This album has “Historical Album of the Year” written all over it, and for good reason. Recorded in concert during a Madison, Wisconsin gig on November 15, 1976, this 8 song collection from Bill Evans’ trio with Eddie Gomez/b and Eliot Zigmund/dr fills a number of gaps. The previous year, Evans had done a duet album with Tony Bennett, a solo disc and a duet with bassist Eddie Gomez. The next year had him with recording with Lee Konitz and Warne Marsh, so there is little trio information from this period, making this a plum to enjoy.

Speaking of which, the introspective intro by the leader on the opening “Sugar Plum” reminds us of all the reasons we love this artist; introspective,yet able to build up steam for some heavy swinging. “Up with the Lark” is upbeat and lyrical while he is elegant and rhapsodic on “Minha (All Mine).” Gomez gets plenty of space, bowing to Zigmund’s brushes on the reflexive and romantic “ Time Remembered” as well as on the peppy “All of You.” The trio are masters of shadows on the dreamy “Some Other Time” while they can also pop the clutch and get into a nimble and percussive groove on the ultra hip “T.T.T.” The recording quality is first rate, making one wonder why it has been shelved for so long. At least be glad we finally have it, maybe as a judgment on most of today’s piano trios.

