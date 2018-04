THE GODFATHER PART 1…James Brown & The Fabulous Flames: The Federal & King Singles As & Bs 1956-61

Before being known as “Mr. Dynamite,” “Soul Brother Number One,” “The Hardest Working Man in Show Business” and “The Godfather of Soul,” James Brown was honing his craft and trying to create his own musical niche. This fascinating 2 disc set covers all of his singles from 1956 to 1961, and it’s an alluring insight to see how he slowly transformed “Chitlin’ Circuit” R&B into a world changing world of “Soul” music through gradual changes in singing and performing that mixed blues and gospel like never before.

Brown at this early juncture already had a passionate voice, and his backup band The Fabulous Flames was a steamroller of groove. There are some wonderful and relentless rhythm hits such as “Please Please Please” and “Try Me” as well as the saxy shoe shuffling “Night Train.” But these popular songs are only half the story, as Brown was already blowing off heat on tunes like the driving “I’ll Go Crazy” “Think,” “I Don’t Mind” and “I’ve Got to Change.”

Brown was not adverse to letting his band get the spotlight as well, and a handful of instrumentals by his band are thrilling rides, such as “The Scratch,” “Hold It,” “Sticky” and “Night Flying.” This was a band that ran on all 8 cylinders!

If your only association of Brown is the guy in a tight sequined jump suit and overdone pompadour, this set is going to hose you down! He was just about to break loose with his classic Live at the Apollo album and then cruise into “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag,” but you can feel him bursting at the seams on these cuts. Put on your shufflin’ shoes.

