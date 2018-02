A WORLD OF VIOLINS…Machiko Ozawa: Mi Oblivion, Mioi Takeda & Lynn Bechtold: MIOLINA

Here is a pair of albums focusing on the under-used and appreciated violin in the modern world of jazz.

Machiko Ozawa delivers a Baker’s Dozen collection of duets with a rotating team of pianists, including Alon Yavnai, Ryo Yanagitani, Ayako Shiraaki and Octavio Brunetti. The moods and themes range from passionate gypsy dances as on “Michelangelo ‘70” and the swirling “Escualo” to romantic nocturnes such as the soft “Oblivion-Mi Oblivion” and “Libertango.” The sonatas allow Ozawa to create romantic arias as on “Oblivion” and develop a mix of Eastern Europe harmonies and Latin sensuality with Yavni on “Verano Porteno.” The lady is able to go from sounds akin to a Sibelius Violin Concert to Grappelli caravan at the flick of a wrist. Any tours coming up?

Duets are part of the occasion as well for Mioi Takeda and Lynn Bechtold, as they mix strings and dashes of other sounds in the mix of freedom, jazz and modern classical. Hints of Bartok create tumultuous waters on “Sibuya Tokyo” while “Empty Bottles” is filled with longing sighs of strings. Stravinsky-like tensions build as marimba and drums are added for “ILL for two Violins…” while moody Asian harmonics via electronics create long shadows for “Away/Home 1.2.” A wonderful and creative read of Coleridge-Taylor’s “Tears” focuses on dreamy and longing drapery, with edgy electronics to create an addition of textural tension. Dynamics abound.

