Kelly Green: Life Rearranged

Kelly Green is a triple threat here as pianist, vocalist and composer, mixing her own material with standards as she teams up with all stars Jovan Alexandre/ts, Josh Evans/tp, Tamir Shmerling-Matt Dwonszyk-Christian McBride/b, Noam Israeli-Kush Abadey/dr, Mike Troy/as and Steve Nelson/vib. On vocals, her tone can get Billy Holiday flexible as she twists through “I’ll Know” and “Never Will I Marry” while her piano work shows strong muscles as she jams with assertiveness with the gents on the modal “Culture Shock.” Lots of material about relationships about to begin or end are sighed through on the title track and a sultry “All Of You” while the team snaps to “Little Daffodil.”

