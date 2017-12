Chris  Parker: Moving Forward Now

Drummer Chris Parker displays a wide variety of styles on this album of originals and covers. He’s with an impressive team that includes Dave Stryker/g, Luke Gillespie/p, Jesse Wittman/b and Jeremy Allen/b as well as various guests.

Clever ideas like a B3 combo with Steve Snyder deliver a hip take of “Battle Hymn of the Republic” as well as a lithe clarinet focus from Frank Glover on Rachmaninoff’s “Adagio Sostenuto” show Parker’s moods of flexibility. His brushes are deft on “Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” and his own “It’s No Secret” with a velvety sax section which includes Jamey Aebersold’s alto in the mix. A four part “Then and Now Suite” has him freewheeling on “Discovery,” asserting himself with Rob Dixon on tenor and soprano on “The Process” and “Arrival” and getting into an advanced bop groove on “Enjoy the Process.” Strong sticks.

www.chrisparker-music.com