GENRE BENDING…CarbonWorks: CarbonWorks

Here’s a band that sounds like a band, yet sounds like no other band, as they mix sounds, directions and attitudes from all over the world. Lead by guitarist/keyboardist Neal Barnard and violinist Allegra havens, CarbonWorks features ebullient vocals from Naif Herin, Phi Khanh and Nikki Lerner, while a rotating mix and match team of saxes, strings, drums and exotica enhance 11 pieces on this album.

Misty and mystical voices range from the liturgical ”Song For An Angel” to a fusion of Indian and progressive rock on “ By The Window’ while bluesy guitars rock on “God Save the King.” The team boogies on “Samurai” while hints of King Crimson” creates sharp edges on “”The Beginning of the End” and Haven’s dramatic violin on “Love and Illusion” from the Four Part “The End of the World Suite.” Japanese gardens are alluded to on “Winged Victory” and the team does an indigo’d jam on “”The End,” but what makes the album so appealing is that, like a drive in the country, you never know what’s going to be around the next turn, but it turns out better than where you’ve been. This is a band that must be seen to be believed. Any tours in CA coming soon?

www.carbonworksmusic.com