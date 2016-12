SIX STRINGS DONE THREE WAYS…Jorge Rossy: Stay There, Russ Hewitt: Cielo Nocturno, Mark Murphy: Slip Away

Here are a few ways the guitar fits into jazz sensibilities…

Jorge Rossy actually plays vibes and marimba here, but he employs mainstreamer Peter Bernstein, and along with Mark Turner/ts Doug Weiss/b and Al Foster/dr, creates some rich moods on this alluring session. Rossy’s marimba makes merry with Bernstein on the reflective “The Newcomer” while Foster’s brushes assuage “Pauletta” for vibes and guitar. Turner is warm and reflective, blowing warm winds with Bernstein’s thoughtful pickings on ”Portrait” while the team skates like Sonja Henie on “Who Knows About Tomorrow.” The delicate mix of gently kinetic vibes, Turner’s rich horn and subtle rhythm creates a rich mix of pastels in sound.

Russ Hewitt comes across as an assertive Ottmar Liebert as he mixes rich melodies with accessible grooves. Along with Alfredo Caceres/g, Bob Parr/b-key, Raphel Padilla/perc, Walfredo Reyes Jr/dr and Vladimir Kaliazine/acc, you get some nice salsa with Um Abraco Do Bossa” and” Samba Sao Paulo” while bohemia pops up in the Latin Quarter during”Serenidad.” World sounds and flamenco strums are exciting on “Presidio” and the team gets jazziest on “Arenas Blancas.” Larry Carlton brings his axe for a hip solo on “North of Home” and Ardeshir Farah brings some exotica on ”Persian Sky.” Lots to like here for upbeat moods.

Guitarist Mark Murphy sings and plays a mixture of bluesy and jazz tunes with a dash of country and western here, teaming with Jeff Ballard/dr, Jon Cowherd/key, Gilad Hekselman/g, Chris Morrissey/b and Dayna Stephens/ts-ewi. Maria Neckam brings her alluring voice, and Murphy himself adds his vocals to the sleek “Conversations” and gentle “Waterfall.” Along with Stephens’ tenor, the band gets a bit Nashville-toned on the swinging “Slip Away” and “Tell Me Why” while the rhythm lays down a deep groove on “Boots of Spanish Leather.” Unpretentious, informal and as comfy as 2 year old Levis.

