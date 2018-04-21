Wishbone Ash @ The Canyon Club 04.20.18

The simple phrase “two lead guitars” is up there along with “twilight night doubleheader” as one that evokes excitement and anticipation to the fans in the know. Few bands have been able to carry it off. Wishbone Ash (along with Thin Lizzy, The Yardbirds and The Rolling Stones) is on the short list that is able to bring the twelve lead strings together, and as they displayed at the Canyon Club Friday Night, can make for a thrilling evening of both lyrical songs and exciting solos.

The original group back in the 1970s was the prototype of what eventually became to be known as “Groove Bands.” The current team with charter member Andy Powell/g-voc, Bob Skeat/b, Joe Crabtree/dr and recent addition Mark Abrahams/g delivered a healthy mix of vintage material with impressive and fresh sounds from albums of the past decade. Thus, on instrumentals, the band was able to swing out the hip lines on “Bonafide” as well as have Skeat dig a deep funky blues on the metallic “F.U.B. B.” Not only could the pair of axes work together well, but Powell and Skeat formed some gorgeous harmonies on the sleek “Eyes Wide Open” and the peppy “Way Down South.”

Powell then took the audience through its meat and potatoes, serving up a blue plate of songs from their impressive first few albums, with a double portion of the classic Argus. Not only do songs like the Irish jigging “The King Will Come” or the relentless and irresistible Medieval lick to “Warrior” still sound musically inspiring, but Powell’s lyrics go beyond the normal “I need you, baby” to bring up subjects like courage, loyalty, hope and eternal reward.

Putting aside his signature Flying V, Powell picked up his acoustic guitar and with Abrahams a gorgeously minstrel read of “Leaf and Stream” as well as the celebratory “Wings of Desire.” While known for his work on the famed Gibson, his lyricism on the acoustic was both inspiring and evocative.

Going back to electric, the two guitars slithered together in front of Crabtree’s snappy sticks on the wonderfully sizzling “Phoenix” before closing with encores of “Blowin’ Free” and “Faith, Hope and Love,” the latter being a biblical reference to what truly lasts beyond this world. As far as this side of paradise, the 90 minute set by this long lasting quarter was a hint of heaven.

