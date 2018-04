TODAY’S TENOR…Jon Irabagon Quartet: Dr. Quixotic’s Traveling Exotics, Bob Gingery: Kittyhawk

Jon Irabagon is one of today’s leading voices on the tenor sax. His work is best know with the group Mostly Other People Do The Killing, but he is a guest on many projects. Here is found leading his own band and also as a sideman.

Irabagon brings together trumpet star Tim Hagans along with Luis Perdomo/p, Yasushi Nakamura/b and Rudhy Royston/dr for a free spirited tribute to travelling sideshows. His sax is thick and fierce, rocking to a frantic climax on “The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and dark with assertation with Perdomo’s piano during “You Own Your Own” which brings Hagins to the fore on a penetrating and frenzied solo. The Monk-like “The Bo’Ness Monster” features Royston’s snappy high hat, while he clip clops the team on the rock steady “Taipei Personality.” The Irabagon and Hagins are most successful on the soft landing on “Pretty Like North Dakota” with restraint winning the day.

Bassist Bob Gingery brings Jon Irabagon’s tenor sax into a warm light along with Mike Baggetta/g and Jeff Hersfhield/dr for a mix of originals and well selected covers. Gingery’s tone and pulse is rich, creating a nicely hip groove for tenor sax and guitar to dance together in unison on “Outskirts” and display Irabagon’s warm sounds during “Hornin’ In.” Gingery delivers a thick rivulet to balance Baggetta’s guitar effects on the dreamy “Eighties” while creating a laconic and floating atmosphere as Irabagon sighs during Pink Floyd’s “Sine On You Crazy Diamond.” Lyrical post bop works well on “Arrival” and the swaying “Bell Curve” as Gingery keeps the stallions charging, but never letting them get off course. Impressive!

www.jonirbagon.com

www.freshsoundrecords.com