The Heavyweights Brass Band: This City

When you think of brass and “The City,” your only choice is New Orleans. The team of John Pittman/tp, Chris Butcher/tb, Tom Richards/tba along with Paul Metcalfe/ts join forces with Lowell Whitty/dr and a slew of guests on vocals, horn and guitars that get the feet moving!

Richards goes overtime with his tuba creative a rivulet of bass lines for the funky and growling “ Hands Down Lo’” while Whitty lays down a snappy lick on the fun and fluffy “Tell Me Something Good.” Metcalfe’s tenor gets soulful with some hip guitar work by Kevin Breit on “Two Foot Ticket” and Roger Lewis’ baritone sax hits red clay on “Roger’s Intro” and a funky riffing “Dance Out On the Corner.” Southern gospel closes out the album on a gorgeous title track with vocals by Jackie Richardson. Just about every prismatic light of Crescent City is reflected here.

www.heavyweightsbrassband.com