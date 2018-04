THE BLUEST OF BLUES…The Walter “Furry” Lewis Collection 1927-61, Sonny Boy Williamson II: The Complete Trumpet, Ace & Checker Singles 1951-62

One of America’s great contribution to Western Civilization is the blues. Here we have a pair of retrospective 2 disc sets by two gents that bled indigo.

Walter “Furry” Lewis (1893?-1981) had a career that had him become one of the defining sounds in Memphis. His fingerpicking and slide guitar work teamed with his earthy voice to epitomize the street playing style that accompanied his job as a sweeper. There is material going all the way back to 1927, including the popular “Kassi Jones-Part 1” and John Henry (The Steel Driving Man) Part 1” from 1928. Influential pieces such as “Judge Harsh Blues” and “I Will Turn Your Money Green” were picked up by British folk guitarists in the 1960s and 70s, while after being “rediscovered” in the early 1960s himself, he released some impressive material on Bluesville and Prestige which such as the charming “Roberta” and “Long Tall Gal Blues.” Casual, relaxed and going down easy.

Sonny Boy Williamson II (1899-1965) was one of the blues icons for British artists including The Yardbirds, Jimmy Page and Eric Clapton. His singing and wailing harmonica styled was the template for the ‘60s British blues scene. This 2 disc set finds him in one of his periods of resurgence of the 1950s and early 60s, recording 50+ songs for the labels Trumpet, Ace and Checker. The Checker material from 1955 has Williamson’s harp riveting as he teams up with Muddy Waters, Jimmy Rogers, Willie Dixon and Fred Below on “Don’t Start Me Talkin’” and “All My Love In Vain.” With Robert Lockwood replacing Waters, Williamson sears through “Your Funeral My Trial” and “Fattening Frogs for Snakes.” Williamson joins with Odie Johnson and Forock O’Dell for a snarling “Dust My Broom” from 1951 while hard hitting “No Nights By Myself” and “Boppin’ With Sonny Boy” from some 1954 Ace sessions team Williamson with Junior Blackman, Dave Campbell, JV Turner, Wimpy Jones and Ra Roseby. This is stuff that is both heard and felt! Ground zero for the blues.

