Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective: Live

Throughout his career, Terence Blanchard has never shied away from using his music to address social issues, such as Hurricane Katrina. With this t album he brings his E Collective team of David “DJ” Ginyard/b, Charles Altura/g, Fabian Almazan/p-synth and Oscar Seaton/dr to record performances in towns (Minneapolis, Dallas and Clevelend) that have had recent conflicts between the police and American blacks. Teamed with pre-recorded speeches and sermons within the song form, Blanchard mixes jazz, urban sounds and street poetry to, as he says, “not to protest, but to inspire.”

Songs from previous albums, such as “Choices” feature Blanchard’s electrically infused horn with moody declarations and rich piano voices, while the some swinging and bluesy rhythms team with Blanchard’s bright horn. His horn makes sounds akin to an entire horn section as he swaggers to Altura’s rocking guitar and Seaton’s hard hitting on “Kaos” with a funky urban backbeat teaming with synthed bass, guitar and horn on “Soldiers. “ Most of the songs stretch out for over 10 minutes, except for the concise yet spacey synth’d “Dear Jimi,” and the plodding up to a rocking and dramatic climax of “Can Anyone Hear Me.” The over atmosphere teams electronic soul with swinging brass melding with heavy metal thunder, creating a landscape that features urgent angst and longing hope for resolution. Not a bad way to start a two way conversation.

He’s currently touring the states with this band; wonder if there’s a Q&A after the show?

Blue Note Records

