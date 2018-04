Sylvia Bennett: I Wish You Love

Warm-toned vocalist Sylvia Bennett invites you into a world of romance on this smooth and seductive collection of standards. The musical support is programmed by Hal S. Batt, who mixes in horns, strings and rhythms while he brings in his own guitar for extra effect. Bass legend Nathan East contributes a rich solo on an accessible and polished “It’s Impossible” while Rick Braun contributes his horn as Bennett wears her beret on “C’est Si Bon.”

Bennett’s timing and tone is warm and cozy on “Besame Much,” but is also able to get a bit swinging with Batt’s guitar on “Be True to Me.” She invites you to her parlor on “Moulin Rouge” and goes bohemian during “I Will Wait For You.” The two stepping “C’est Magnifique” will get you ready for the Charleston and she has a wink in her eye on a seductive “Sway.” Sing to me, baby!

www.sylviabennett.com