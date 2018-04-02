SWEET SOUNDS OF THE ALTO SAX

I remember going to a concert back in the 1970s, just when I was starting to get interested in jazz, and while in the men’s room, I overheard an “old” guy talking to a guy in his 30s. “Yeah, this band is good,” he started out,” but I saw Johnny Hodges with Ellington, and that young guy out there still has a lot to learn.”

I had no idea what he was talking about. How could anyone that old know what today’s musicians are supposed to sound like? Ah, the stupidity of youth!

Since then, I’ve obviously checked out Hodges, as well as the scores of wonderful players on the alto sax. That old geezer was on to something; after all of these years, Johnny Hodges is still the sound to which all other alto sax players are compared. He is, it has been stated, the “Lilly Pons of Jazz.”

I’ve put down a list of some of the most gorgeous alto sax albums I’ve ever come across, some have a sweet tone, while others may be a bit more pungent. No matter what, check out at least one album from these giants of the alto sax.

Johnny Hodges- countless tunes like “Jeep’s Blues” or “Never No Lament” with Duke Ellington’s Orchestra are to be memorized. But his small group Side by Side and Back to Back with his boss, or his Everybody Loves Johnny Hodges are discs that will never go out of fashion.

BONUS PICK

Charlie Mariano & Herb Geller-I put my bonus picks together as they are both 1) mostly known for their West Coast Cool tones and 2) They put out a couple gorgeous albums together. Apart. Mariano is best known for his Mingus albums while Geller did some sensational material with Clifford Brown.

ULTIMATE BONUS PICK….

Al Gallodoro-Bandleader Jimmy Dorsey called him “the best sax player who ever lived.” He played from the 20s through his dying day in 2008, and he had a velvety tone that caresses your ears. His few albums as a leader such as Infinite Gallodoro and Out of Nowhere are hard to find, but if you do, you’ll never forget it.