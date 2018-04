Sue Foley: The Ice Queen

Sue Foley mixes acoustic and electric blues and boogie on this album of wide ranging originals. She veers towards a Delaney and Bonnie feel as she slurs with Charlie Sexton’s slide guitar and a tight team on “Come to Me” while with ZZ Top’s Billy F Gibbons and Mike Flanigin’s B3 gets gritty on “Fool’s Gold.” Foley shows how to boogaloo on “Gaslight” and the team shuffles with Jimmie Vaughan on guitar and vocal on “The Lucky Ones.”

On the acoustic side, she sounds even stronger, weaving a Spanish dream on “The Dance” and taking you to the back country on “Cannonball Blues” while showing a strong intimate vibrato on “Death of a Dream.” Which one dominates on a show is anyone’s guess , but I’d make a point to see a solo performance.

