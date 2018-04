Roxy Coss: The Future is Female

Saxist Roxy Coss delivers an album that focuses on women’s issues via the titles and musical attitudes. While there are no lyrics to the pieces, the titles speak volumes, as she states a desire for “women around the globe to reclaim our voices.” While the aspirations are admirable, the titles do take a left of center bent, as there is no mention of selective abortion for women or the pornographic representation of women in films. Is the only definition of something “immoral” being that it was not consensual?

Nevertheless, Coss gets a conversation started, and the playing with Jimmy Macbride/dr, Rick Rosato/b, Mike Yamanaka/p, Alex Wintz/g and guest Lucas Pino/bcl is exemplary. Her tenor is warm during the exotic and dreamy “Nevertheless, She Persisted” with lithe guitar lines by Wintz, while she intertwines a gallop with him on “Mr. President.” Her hard bop chops are full of muscle on “Feminist AF” and “Females Are Strong…” and the team creates an anthem-like feel on “Ode to a Generation” with Pino. Her own bass clarinet work is reflective as she works with Macbride’s brushes on “#MeToo” with her soprano sax swooping like a pelican on the agonizing “She Needed a Hero” with Yamanaka.” As a father of two strong daughters, I appreciate her vigor and just hope that she finds the right heroes to follow in her pilgrimage. Strong music with a spirited message.

