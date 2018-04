Robben Ford: Made to  Last

For this latest ep, guitarist Robben Ford teams with Wes Little-Nick D’Virgilio/dr, Brian Allen-Dave Martin/b, Casey Wasner/g and Jeff Coffin/sax for a co-production with Mark Hornsby that is rich and rootsy.

The team has a bluesy swamp with the addition of Coffin’s tenor sax as Ford’s vocals are warm and gritty on “Good Times” and the easy boogie rock of Willie Dixon’s “Crazy For My Baby.” The rhythm team lays down an irresistible Crescent City beat as Ford is gruff and ready on both strings and voice for his own “Somebody’s Fool” and his strings lurk on the shadowy “Automobile Blues.” The sole instrumental is a fun filled swinger, “The Champion” making this short but sweet release an invitation to see these gents in concert. Any LA gigs coming?

