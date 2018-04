RINGER OF THE WEEK****Van Morrison and  Joey DeFrancesco: You’re Driving Me Crazy

Whoever came up with this idea deserves a special place in music heaven. Van Morrison, known for material ranging from pub rockers like “Jackie Wilson Said” to mystical musings, teams up with Hammond B3 legend Joey DeFrancesco and his team of Dan Wilson/g, Michael Ode/dr and Troy Roberts/ts-ss. If that doesn’t sound intriguing enough, you’re going to be blown away by the fact that Morrison dusts off his alto sax, and plays along like the second coming of Hank Crawford!

Morrison sings with renewed inspiration as well in this setting, as if he’s been waiting for this opportunity to jam with some buddies like he’s in some Dublin pub. The song selection has a spontaneous feel to it as well, mixing up Morrison pieces with swinging juke joint jumpers.

Morrison’s own “The Way Young Lovers Do” is a hip modal 6/8 cooker with Roberts’ soprano swirling along with DeFrancesco’s keys as Morrison’ earthy voice delivers clear and swinging lyrics. A coy “Have I Told You Lately” and a smoky “Magic Time” are gorgeously relaxed, the latter including some Miles-toned trumpet by DeFrancesco and Morrison’s alto glowingly warm.

The album bubbles over with infectious shuffles, with Morrison and Joey D both howling on the KC pulsed “Everyday I Have The Blues,” and rollicking as Morrison adds his bluesy harp to Wilson’s wirey guitar on “Things I Used To Do” and the band sizzles on the cheerful “All Saints Day” and stomping title track while vestiges of Ray Charles bring some Memphis soul into “Hold It Right There” and “Evening Shadows.”

Morrison is going to surprise you with his alto work, as he’s gorgeously agonizing on ”Goldfish Bowl” and on the closing instrumental “Celtic Swing” he fills the room with a bel canto beauty. This is the surprise of the year, and all I can respond with is “MORE!”

