RINGER OF THE WEEK****THE BEAUTIFUL ONES…The John L. Nelson  Project: Don’t Play With Love

The first question I asked myself after taking in this bopping album was “Would I be as excited about this album if it were not a collection of jazz originals by Prince’s father?” To be perfectly honest, I’m not sure.

All I know is that I love the fact that Prince’s father (1916-2001) was a jazzer and composed some hip tunes. Eldest daughter Sharon brings together all stars Louis Hayes (Nelson’s nephew!), Vincent Herring/as, Jeremy Pelt/tp, Dezron Douglas/b and Richard Germanson/p for an Old School “one take, live” session that is as fresh, fragrant and warm as a 5 am baguette.

Hayes is a monster at the drums, making this album sound like a vintage Cannonball Adderley session, especially with Herring’s soulful alto , as the team gives a hip groover “Luck Am I” and the gospel boogaloo “Step Back” irresistible swing. Pelt is warm on the easy stride of “Runnin’ Through My Mind” while Germanson is Horace Silver-reflective during “Lonely.” A string quartet adds rich textures on the ebullient “Don’t Play With Love” and the band cruises on the Latin pulse of “Heart of Mine.” This album makes you want to hear more from Nelson’s pen, especially when delivered by guys who were weaned on vintage Blue Note waters. Like the old song said, it doesn’t matter why I like it, but I do. WOW!

www.johnlnelson.bandcamp.com