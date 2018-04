RINGER OF THE WEEK****Brenda Navarrete: Mi Mundo

Vocalist and percussionist Brenda Navarrete brings all facets of Cuban music together on this richly rewarding album. From tribal villages to city streets, Navarrete creates authentic and riveting material that reaches the heart, soul, viscera and feet. Tribal choruses and richly textured folk harmonies team up together on “Baba Eleggua” and “Rumbero Como Yo” while lovely jazz piano teams with vocal innocent clarity on “Anana Oye.” Jungle drums and earthy voice make for a jazzy take of Dizzy Gillespie’s “Caravana” while Rolando Luna’s intimate piano creates soft lights on “Drume Negrita.”

More contemporary and urban moods team up with call and response vocals teaming withTommy Lawries’s trumpet on “Taita Bilong” and Alain Peres’s funky electric bass makes for street celebrations on “Mulata Linda” and “Cachita.” Every flavor from the kitchen cabinet is sprinkled on this delicious and sizzling plate!

www.brendanavarrete.com