RICHIE COLE: A CHRONIC CASE OF ALTO MADNESS

SINCE FIRST HITTING THE JAZZ SCENE IN THE 1970’S, RICHIE COLE HAS CONSISTENTLY BLOWN HIS HORN TO THE SOUNDS OF BEBOP. THROUGH VARIOUS FADS RANGING FROM FUSION, NEO-TRADITIONAL, DISCO, FUNK, AND POST BOP, MR. COLE HAS NEVER SWAYED EVEN A SINGLE DEGREE TO USING HIS ALTO SAX DECLARE THE CLARION CALL OF MODERN JAZZ.

HIS EARLY DAYS OF “ALTO MADNESS” INCLUDED HIS FAMOUS STINT WITH VOCALESE MASTER EDDIE JEFFERSON. HE’S COME FULL CIRCLE WITH A NEW PROJECT THAT GIVES TRIBUTE TO HIS LATE BOSS. BESIDES THAT, HIS LATEST PROJECTS HAVE INCLUDED A GORGEOUS BALLADS ALBUM AND A COLLECTION OF LATIN TUNES, ALL WITH THE INFECTIOUS SOUNDS STARTED BY BIRD AND DIZ.

WE RECENTLY CAUGHT UP WITH RICHIE COLE, WHO IS STILL ACTIVE AND ENTHUSED ABOUT THIS STAGE IN HIS CAREER.

YOU WENT TO BERKLEE WAY BACK WHEN. WHAT’S THE ADVANTAGE OF A FORMAL MUSIC TRAINING AS OPPOSED TO GOING OUT AND LEARNING ON THE ROAD?

First of all, you have to master your trade, just like in any other field. You have to learn all about your instrument and get musical knowledge, which is what I got at Berklee.

WHAT DID YOU LEARN TOURING WITH BUDDY RICH AND LIONEL HAMPTON?

From them I learned real professional show business. They were true masters of their field, and they taught me how to how to be a professional band leader and musician. It was a wonderful experience working for both of them.

WHEN YOU SAY, “BEING A PROFESSIONAL MUSICIAN” WHAT DO YOU MEAN?

They taught me how to make a living at it. It’s my life; I’ve never done anything else. I’ve never had any other kind of job besides playing music.

YOU CAME ONTO THE SCENE WHEN FUSION WAS THE MAIN JAZZ STYLE, YET YOU’VE ALWAYS PLAYED ACOUSTIC BEBOP, WHEN NO ONE WAS DOING IT AT THE TIME. WHY DIDN’T YOU GIVE INTO THE MOST POPULAR MUSIC AT THE TIME?

That’s just who I am and so it’s what I did. I had many offers to do fusion, or smooth jazz, or whatever they would be doing.

But, it just didn’t interest me. I followed my beliefs.

A BIG STAGE IN YOUR CAREER IS WHEN YOU PLAYED WITH VOCALESE PIONEER EDDIE JEFFERSON. HOW DID YOU MEET UP WITH HIM?

I left Buddy Rich and the big bands, and was hanging out in New York. I was starting my Alto Madness quartet, and Eddie would be following me around. I really didn’t know who he was at first, but I’d see him in the back of the room, checking me out.

We finally got to know each other, and there was a gig at the St. James’ Infirmary on 7th Avenue. It was supposed to be (alto saxist) Monty Waters…and he couldn’t make it. He called me to do the gig, and we hit it off right away.

We started in Washington DC, then to Trenton NJ, and drove across the states in my van all the way to Los Angeles and Sand Francisco, ending up at the Keystone Korner. That’s how we started!

DID YOU APPRECIATE WHAT YOU GUYS WERE ACCOMPLISHING AT THE TIME, OR WERE YOU JUST TRYING TO MAKE A LIVING?

I knew exactly who I was dealing with. I was honored to be working together with him.

DID ANY OF THE VETS YOU PLAYED WITH, BE IT JEFFERSON, SONNY STITT OR PHIL WOODS, GIVE YOU ANY CAREER ADVICE?

I don’t remember anything in particular, but it’s always good advice to hang around people who know more than you do!

*********

“I had many offers to do fusion, or smooth jazz, or whatever they would be doing.

But, it just didn’t interest me. I followed my beliefs”

**********

HOW DOES A MAINSTREAM ARTIST SURVIVE? DO YOU SUPPLEMENT YOUR INCOME WITH TEACHING, ETC?

I’ve never taught; I’ve made my living playing gigs all around the world, spreading peace joy and happiness around the world with my instrument.

I’ve had a number of good breaks, being associated with some of my favorite musicians and people. I find myself sitting next to Sonny Rollins and go “Whoa!”

HOW WOULD YOU COMPARE TODAY’S JAZZ SCENE WITH WHEN YOU CAME UP IN THE ‘70S?

Jazz will always be fine. There are a lot of young musicians out there playing a lot of good things today. In my era, I was playing between the bebop and modern stuff, always staying with bebop but with my own personal “Alto Madness” style.

WITH THE CURRENT CROP OF YOUNG ARTISTS GROWING UP ON ROCK AND HIP HOP, IS IT DIFFICULT TO FIND MUSICIANS TO PLAY WITH WHO HAVE BEBOP IN THEIR BLOOD?

Not at all. Here in Pittsburgh, we’ve got some of the best musicians on the planet. I’m so lucky. There are a lot of good musicians who have studied the world of bebop.

YOUR LATEST ALBUM, LATIN LOVERS, IS A HOOT!

I make my concept albums; it was not what you’d expect, with a Tito Puente feel. I was in the studio and what I felt like doing at the moment. It’s funny that we called it Latin Lover, as I’m about as far from being a “Latin Lover” as you can possibly get.

WAS THAT YOUR SAME APPROACH TO THE FAMOUS HOLLYWOOD MADNESS ALBUM?

It was the same idea. I thought all of those songs just kind of flowed together.

DO YOU HAVE A PRACTICE REGIMIN?

I haven’t practiced in 35 years. I work a lot, and that’s my practice. When I’m not traveling around the world and playing gigs, I just put the horn away to get a fresh brain and mind.

AT THIS STAGE IN YOUR CAREER, WHAT DO YOU DO FOR INSPIRATION?

I listen to as much jazz as possible.

DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE?

That’s a trick question, as I have so many favorites. There are so many different styles, but my favorite alto player is Cannonball Adderley.

I’m in the process of doing a new record. It’s Richie Cole Plays for Cannonball, and we’re recording some of it right now.

WHEN DID YOU SEE HIM?

The first time I saw him was in Boston, when I was going to school in Berklee. He was just fabulous, and I then got to know him personally, and he was a wonderful, wonderful man. Very kind; a gentleman.

YOU DON’T COME TO LA MUCH ANYMORE, AND YOU USED TO LIVE HERE!

I broke up with my girlfriend about 4 years ago, and haven’t been back since. (laughs) I used to love working in LA, with The Money Tree and Spazios.

DO YOU PLAY MOSTLY IN PITTSBURGH NOW?

Oh, Yeah. I got my own record company, RCP (Richie Cole Presents) Records. We’ve got 6 albums out already and doing well.

YOU STILL HAVE A GOOD FOLLOWING. WHAT ADVICE DO YOU GIVE TO THE YOUNGER FANS?

First, I appreciate that they still appreciate music, and I encourage that.

But, if you have some other interest or job that makes some money, that could be good to take the pressure off being a full time musician like I am.

Fortunately, I’ve been able to make a good living playing jazz alto saxophone, but like anything else, it’s a hard field, so you may want something to fall back on. I’m starting to sound like my parents, “You need something to fall back on!” (laughs)

IT’S INSPIRING TO SPEAK TO AN ARTIST WHO HAS NEVER DOUBTED NOR SWAYED FROM HIS ORIGINAL INSPIRATION. WHILE NOT HITTING LA AS OFTEN AS THE OLD DAYS, HE’S STILL ACTIVELY RECORDING, WITH SOME OF HIS FRESHEST MATERIAL COMING OUT OF HIS OWN LABEL. CHECK OUT THE MUSIC, AND CATCH THE MADNESS!