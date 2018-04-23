PRE-ROOTSY ROOTS…Geoff & Maria Muldaur: Pottery Pie, Sweet  Potatoes, The Lyman Family w/ Lisa Kindred: American Avatar

Before it became a current day fad, artists in the 60s and 70s delved into what is now termed “roots” music. Basically going back to traditional sounds like folk minstrels and getting away from the psychedelic electronica, these three albums had musicians take a collective breath and return to the marrow of their musical musings.

Before Maria Muldau spent her Midnights at the Oasis with a million dollar hit, she formed a formidable team with her husband Geoff for two highly influential albums. Originally part of Jim Kweskin’s famed Jug Band, the duo recorded 1968’s Pottery Pie and the 1972 followup Sweet Potatoes.

Pottery Pie has the couple alternating lead vocals with home down support by Bill Kuth/stg, Amos Garrett/g, Villy Wolf/b, Rick Marcus-Billy Mundi/g and Hal Grossman/horns. Most famous here is the definitive take of “Brazil” that was featured in the classic 1985 film, while Muldaur glistens on “Georgia On My Mind.” Geoff delivers a rich and Nashville folksy take of the then-current Dylan piece “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight” while Maria goes traditional on “Trials, Troubles and Tribulations” while giving a hint to her later conversion to Christianity on “Guide Me, O Great Jehovah.” A real treat.

Sweet Potatoes from 1972 doesn’t’ feature Maria as much as the first album, with Geoff joining with Garrett on a cozy take of Hoagy Carmichael’s “Lazy Bones” and sounding sardonic with harp king Paul Butterfield on “Havana Blues” while giving a hint of early Randy Newman with the good ol’ boys brass section on “Cordelia.” Maria still gets her moment, delivering a rich and dreamy take of “Lover Man” as well as a night at the parlor with pianist Jeff Gutcheow on “ Sweet Potatoes.” A mix of sardonic and soul.

Geoff Muldaur is also part of the Avatar album with Lisa Kindred/voc, Mel Lyman/harp, Jim Kweskin/g, Terry Bernhard/p, Reed Wasson/b and Bruce Langhorne/g-b. Kindred’s voice has a lilt similar to June Tabor, sounding low and sensuous on the casual and laid back pieces such as “California Water,” “Good Shepherd” and “Jesus Met the Woman at the Well.” The band is mellow on the Bob Dylan piece “It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry” and James Taylor mellow on “James Alley Blues.” Unassuming and unpretentious.

