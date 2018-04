MODERN QUARTETS…Sergio Galvao/Lupa Santiago/Clement Landais/Franck Enouf: 2×2, Hal Galper Quartet: Cubist

You could argue that the jazz quartet is the quintessential jazz setting. Here are two that show the flexibility of the setting.

The co-op team of Sergio Galvao/ts-ss, Lupa Santiago/g, Clement Landais/b and Franck Enouf/dr deliver 9 fresh originals. The feel is fluid and lithe, with Galvao’s serene soprano on the tensile “Sans Gluten,” or dancing along Landais’ bass line on the lively “Rouen Donato.” His warm tenor flows with Santiago’s #2 pencil tone on the flowing “Traffic D’Affluence” or chomping and comping together on the mix of Memphis and Brazil during “Nao Empurra Nao.” The clever “Samba Kebab” mixes South American sensuality with serpentine lines making a delightful amalgamation of flavors. A real winner.

One of the un-heralded giants of jazz, pianist Hal Galper displays style, class and the taste that only comes from years of being on the scene. He brings up fellow vet Jerry Bergonzi/ts along with the supple support of Jeff Johnson/b and John Bishop/dr for a mix of standards and originals. Of the latter, the team stretches out on Johnson’s own “Scene West” with some lyrical bass work and Galper delivering substance and accessible creativity, with the team dancing to his “Kiwi.” Casual hipness reigns on the sublime “Israel” as Bergonzi hovers like a Nimbus cloud, and a relaxed casualness makes the tricky “Solar” with Bergonzi puffing like Popeye on his pipe seem deceptively easy. Like watching magicians, you gotta keep your eyes on their hands, and they keep them faster than the eye (or ears!).

