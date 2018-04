Justin Hinds: Justin Hinds and the Dominoes: Travel with Love, Justin Hinds: Know Jah Better

One of the more successful reggae artists, Justin Hinds has had two of his most important albums recently released, and the time between the two albums shows the progression of the genre.

1984’s Travel With Love has Hinds with the supple team of Carlton Barrett/dr, Aston Barrett/b, Earl Smith/g, Eric Lamont/g, Gladstone Anderson-Earl Lindo-Tyrone Downie/key, Noel Simms-Christopher Black along with a horn section sizzling through earthy and lilting pieces. A bit of African guitar slides through “Miss Wendell” while the horns bop through the chunky chords of “In the Jungle” and vintage “Get Ready Rock Steady.” Hinds low tenored voice sings of hope and joy, telling fervent stories. There are 10 extra songs, with revised and previously unreleased material such as “The Rainbow.” A classic delight.

Eight years later, the 1992 Know Jah Better has Hinds in a much more polished atmosphere. The band, consisting of Lebert Morrison/g, Carral Hewitt/g, Dehaul/b, Michael McKenzie/dr, Chunky-Handel Tucker/key and the sole saxist Dean Fraser reveal an artist much more readied for the mainstream. Songs like the upbeat title track have a much bigger production, and “War Time Dub” is made for pop radio. The beat veers towards R&B on “War Time” and some soulful synth pulses on “Happy Go Lucky.” Crossover in Jamaica.

