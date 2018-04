ITALIAN ART…Cecilia Sanchietti: La Terza Via, Vito Liturri Trio: From Beyond, Sofia Trio: Sofia

Not all Italian art is in the Uffizzi gallery. Italy has long been a tavola calda of some incredibly creative jazz. I lived there in the 80s, and was impressed by the talent and variety. Here are three recent samples…

Italian drummer Cecilia Sanchietti leads a lyrical team of Pierpaolo Principato/p, Marco Siniscalco/b and Nocolas Kummert/ts through a mix of her own penned pieces and modern jazz compositions. She knows how to set a mood, using her soft brushes to team with Principato’s lyrical ivories on a romantic ¾ “Which Way” and getting lost in wanderlust on “Innocence” for some trio tracks. Kummert’s tenor sax gets frisky on the loose “Circus” and sighs on the post bop “Hang Gliding.” Sanchietti is clever on a judicious use of her sticks, riding the team on a pulsating “Run Baby Run” or suggestively directing traffic during the longing “Emerging Lands.” Jazz with a feel al dente!

Vito Liturri plays piano, digital piano, synthesizer and electronics as he leads a trio of Mrco Boccia/b and Lello patruno/dr-perc through some original pieces. A four piece “From Beyond” suite mixes dreamy and brooding electronics with experimental directions, along with some dark explorations.. On piano, he is elegiac and elegant on “Il Giardino deele Albe” teaming with Boccia on an assertive “La Luna, l Riverbero e..” and creating pastoral scenes with Patruno’s brushes on “Just a Dreamer.” Sonic landscapes.

The Sofia Trio brings Mario Meloni/g, Fabrizio Fogagnolo /b and Luca Deriu/dr together for some deep grooves. Meloni has a modern tensile sound, not unlike John Scofield, getting lyrical on the rivulet of “Deriu’s Illusion” and the funky back beat of “Pino Pino.” The strings get sinewy with Deriu’s brushes on the laconic “Nake’” and create a soft bed of roses for “Solu Deo.” Some delightful understated moments come with the exotic Bootstrap” and creating modern impressions with acoustic guitar on the lovely “Sulle Rive Del Trasimeno” with guest guitarist Battista Giordano. Umbrian sunsets.

www.blujazz.com

www.dodicilune.it

