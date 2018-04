FRESH YOUNG GUITARS…Andreas Varady: The Quest, Perry Smith Quintet: New Angel

With the guitar taking over the from the tenor sax as jazz’s leading instrument, two younger voices show intriguing directions that mix the tradition and the future.

A protégé of Quincy Jones, guitarist Andreas Varaday brings together a family affair with father Bander/b, brother Adrian/dr along with Benito Gonzalex/p and Radovan Tariska/as. His playing is as vibrant as his compositions, bookending the songs with two Pat Metheny-esque landscapes (with electronica) as well as a mid-piece pastoral solo tune that divides up rich and clever post-bop material. While guitar and alto create rich unison lines, Varaday diplomatically allows Tariska’s bright horn to open up most of the solos, with Varaday’s own communication on the riveting “Radio Joint” and fast paced “Radiska” as well as the modal “Follow Me” which has the leader going back and forth in a family affair. The rhythm team is filled with verve, also able to deliver a suave delicacy to “Story,” allowing the leader to make some lovely lyricism on the strings. When’s he hitting LA?

Liquid toned guitarist Perry Smith brings together Glenn Zaleski/p, Jon Irabagon/as, Matt Aronoff/b and Allan Mednard for a collection of original pieces as well. He’s got a gentle and pastoral melodicism, working well with the alto saxist over the restless drumming on “Rise and Fall” as well as on the graceful yet grooving “New Angel,” propulsed by Aronoff’s thick line. Mednard snaps everyone to attention with his high hat as Zaleski brings an intricate theme with the leader on “Monk’s World” and the team gets nice and bluesy for “The Old Road.” Smith uses space well during his solo etudes “Lullaby for Freedom,” “Notes for Nostalgia” and “Hope For Piece” mixing and matching rich hues. A welcome to the ears.

www.resonancerecords.org

www.perrysmithmusi.com