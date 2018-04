E.J. Decker: Bluer Than Velvet

Vocalist EJ Decker does a well overdue tribute to molasses-toned singer Arthur Prysock on this wonderfully hip album. He is backed by a supporting team of Clair Daly/bs, Chris Bergson/g, Les Kurtz/p, Elizabeth Frascoia/tb, Saadi Zain/b and Tom Melito/dr, covering the waterfront of moods and grooves.

Decker oozes like Elmer’s Glue with Daly and Bergson on “Autumn in New York,” slinking on the bluesy “You Had Better Change Your Ways” and hiply hiccupping with Daly on “What A Difference a Day Makes.” Some late night crooning with Frascoia on the pop ballad “Blue Velvet is Delight” while he growls to Melito’s rumble on “Why Can’t You Behave?” Late night sepia colors are in full hue with Zain’s bass for “On the Street Where You Live” and Decker digs deep into subtones with Zain’s bowed bass on “When I Fall In Love.” This album is thicker and sweeter than sorghum molasses, and just as tasty. Grab it and dig in!

www.ejdecker.com