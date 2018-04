CREATIVE MIXES…The Stephen Stanley Band: Jimmy & The Moon, Hugh Christopher Brown: Pacem

Here are a couple of albums mixing creative sounds with familiar musings.

Guitarist/vocalist Stephen Stanley teams with Chris Bennett/g, Gregor Beresford/dr, Chris Rellinger/g, Hugh Christopher Brown/key and assorted guests on vocals and instruments on this album that mixes vintage sounds reminiscent of the Byrds with extra modern moods. Rich chords and harmonies team with troubadour moods on the title track and “Birthday Clown” while Stanley brings out his inner minstrel in “The Troubadour’s Song” and with stories such as on “Next To Me.” A meld of Burrito Brothers and peppy rock.

Songwriter Hugh Christopher Brown brings together a wide ranging collection of voices and moods on this album of his material. Sherry Zbrovsky, Kate Fenner, Sarah McDermott, Lloyd Ingraham, Suzanne jarvie and David Corley all take turns at vocals, with instrumental support by Gregor Beresford/dr, Tony Scherr/b-g, Burke Caroll/stg Jane Scarpentoni/cel and various cameo guests rotating in on background vocals and instrumental support. The environments range from a gorgeously liturgical “Prayer of St. Ignatius” by Sbrovsky” to Cumberland Gap traditional fold as on “Keeper of the Flame,” “Margaret” and “To the Lighthous.” Intimate gospel is presented by Fenner on “Here Comes My Love” while “The Yield” takes you to an unpretentious parlor . Homespun ideas.

www.wolfislandrecords.com