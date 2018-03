VETERAN VOICE…Steve Tyrell: A Song For You

Steve Tyrell has made a living as the quintessential crooner, and this latest album shows how he is able to work an audience, even though it’s a studio album. His leathery voice and impeccable timing has him selecting material that has something for everyone. He’s backed by a first rate team that includes David Finck/Chuck Berghoffer/g, Russ Kunkel-John Robinson, Rob Mann-Alan Pasqua/p and various guests. He can go from melodramatic climaxes on “Always on My Mind” to relaxed R&B during “Try an Little Tenderness” and sound convincing on both. At this stage in his career, his vocal tone has a dash of vintage Leon Russell, so it makes sense that he’d take on “A Song For You” while also delving into vintage Jackie Wilson during the gospel infused “To Be Loved.” The whole encounter is casual yet professional, getting jazz on “Come Rain or Come Shine” and even poppish with vocalist Judith Hill during “When I Fall In Love.” A true to life Broadway Danny Rose, but actually making it big.

www.stevetyrell.com