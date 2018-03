Thomas Stronen/Time is a Blind Guide: Lucus

Drummer Thomas Stronen brings his band Aymi Tanaka/p, Hakon Aase/v, Lucy Railton/cel, and Ole Morten Vagan/b and takes you through various dreamy and thoughtful atmospheres. The team pulsates with jazz sensibilities yet mixes longing strings on pieces such as the galloping “La Bella” and can mix stark drumming with sepia shadows during the moody “Baka.” Tanaka’s piano is a thoughtful nocturne both with ivories and with plucked strings on the meditative “Fugitive Places” as the strings bring Samuel Barber harmonies and Stronon contributes delicate dropping pine needles. The moods are greys and blues, perfect for a late night walk under the stars.

