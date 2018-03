Taylor Haskins & Green Empire: The Point

The Steiner/Crumar analog EVI is a type of mood synthesizer, and Taylor Haskins uses it to intriguing effects as he teams up with a rewarding but unorthodox team of Brett Lanier/pedal steel, Michael Chorney/ag, Robinson Morse/b and Geza Carr/dr for some wondrous sonic landscapes.

The mix of pedal steel and acoustic guitars teams well with Haskins’ electronic musings, with a loping bass on “Crystal Shore” and the spacious and eerie “Trickle Charge.” The feel is kind of like if Kraftwerk recorded in Nashville, with synth sounds and Cumberland Gap strings on “Hunter’s Moon” and “Palisades” with mysterious moods floating on “Theme For A Farmer.” Impressionistic strings and electronics.

www.taylorhaskins.com