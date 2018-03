STILL PICKIN’ AND GRINNIN’…Duck Baker: Duck Baker Plays Monk

One of the most creative fingerpickers, Duck Baker, has made albums that range from blues, gospel, ragtime, no time and Christmastime. His most recent is a vinyl delight, exploring the Thelonious Monk songbook, and it’s both a hoot and a joy. His unique fingering style make pieces such as “Light Blue” and “Blue Monk” sound down home and back porch. His strings bend and snap like Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blond during a gorgeously quirky “Bemsha Swing” as well as on “In Walked Bud.” The strings and fingers create dark shadows on “’Round Midnight” while Baker coaxes out a hip groove on a ricocheting “Off Minor.” Is there a tablature on this one? WHEW!

www.duckbaker.com