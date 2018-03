Simona Premazzi: Outspoken

Pianist Simona P remazzi has a modern and gracious touch as she leads a modern team of Dayna Stephens/ts-ss, Joe Martin/b, Nasheet Waits/dr and guests Jeremy Pelt/tp-prod and Sara Serpa/voc through a mix of originals and covers. Stephens uses his rich tenor through a Monk-inspired Up On A.Hill” and displays a rich soprano with Martin on the graceful “Digression.” Premazzi’s elliptical digits are delicate on a solo “Lush Life” and reflects well with Martin on “Euterpe’s Dance.” Pelt brings extra muscle on the loosely bopping “Peltlude” while Serpa is soft and dainty on the prismatic “It Is Here.” Clever and alluring.

